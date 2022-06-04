Desert Crown gives trainer Michael Stoute his sixth Epsom Derby

Epsom (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Desert Crown produced an imperious display to give trainer Michael Stoute his sixth win in the Epsom Derby on Saturday which was part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Advertising Read more

Stoute raised his top hat as the 5-2 favourite passed the post clear under Richard Kingscote, who was riding in only his second Derby.

Stoute, 76, had already trained a Derby winner for owner Saeed Suhail, Kris Kin in 2003.

His victory would have pleased the 96-year-old Queen who had to miss the Derby for only the third time in her 70 year reign -- the two Covid-affected runnings apart -- as Stoute trained her horse Estimate to win the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup.

Kingscote's ride would have delighted the nine-time Derby winning jockey Lester Piggott, who died last Sunday and who Saturday's race was named in honour of.

For Kingscote it was a far happier Derby day than the last time he went to Epsom and his car suffered a puncture with him having to be bundled into another motorist's car by his wife.

"I can't put it into words, when I was a kid I was useless," said Kingscote.

"I have had a lot of support.

"Obviously he has a huge amount of class, he jumped out great, got in position, travelled great, turned in going in really well.

"He's got class, gave me a lot of confidence, it's all about him and Sir Michael."

Desert Crown crossed the famous finish line two and a half lengths clear of 150-1 outside Hoo Ya Mal with Westover only a head away at 25-1 in third.

© 2022 AFP