Djokovic rules ATP rankings as Auger-Aliassime enters Top 10

Novak Djokovic is still hoping to defend the Australian Open title he won for the ninth time last year

Paris (AFP) – There were no ATP points for Novak Djokovic's victory in the law courts on Monday but the Serb remains comfortably the world's top-ranked men's player ahead of next week's Australian Open.

Djokovic, who may still be excluded from the year's first grand slam event because of his Covid-19 vaccination status, remains over 2000 points clear of second-ranked Daniil Medvedev to claim the number one spot for the 355th week in his career.

On Monday a judge ordered that Djokovic, who had been held since landing in Australia last Wednesday "be released immediately and forthwith from immigration detention".

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, including the last three events, but his hopes of defending the title and winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title still hang in the balance.

The Australian government's lawyer said Monday that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke may decide to use his "personal power of cancellation" on the Serb's visa despite the player's legal victory.

Behind Djokovic, the week's biggest winner was Felix Auger-Aliassime who moved up to a career-best ninth after helping Canada to win the ATP Cup at the weekend.

"I hope that continues, not just this week, but for many months to come," said the 21-year-old about his current form.

As a result of his rise, the Pole Hubert Hurkacz (10th) and the Italian Janik Sinner (11th) both slip back one place.

Auger-Aliassime's Canada teammate Denis Shapovalov remains at 14, ahead of the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut who is up two spots to 17.

Frenchman Gael Monfils returned to the Top 20 in 19th position, a rise of two places, thanks to his victory over Karen Khachanov at the Adelaide International on Sunday.

ATP rankings as of January 10

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11015 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8935

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7970

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6540

5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4990

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4875

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4603

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4155

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3653 (+2)

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3636 (-1)

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3390 (-1)

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2945

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2730

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2615

15. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2410

16. Roger Federer (SUI) 2385

17. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2385 (+2)

18. Christian Garin (CHI) 2375 (-1)

19. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2373 (+2)

20. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2351 (-2)

