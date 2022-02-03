Dolphins owner hits back at 'false' Flores claims

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has hit back at allegations by ex-coach Brian Flores, branding them "false and defamatory"

Miami (AFP) – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has hit back at accusations made by former head coach Brian Flores in a lawsuit, branding the allegations as "false, malicious and defamatory."

Advertising Read more

In a statement released late Wednesday, the billionaire Dolphins owner said the team would co-operate fully with any investigation by the NFL over claims made by Flores.

Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins last month despite leading the team to back-to-back winning seasons, is suing the NFL in a class action lawsuit accusing the league of racist hiring practices.

The case filed in New York on Tuesday also alleges that Ross encouraged Flores to lose games in order to improve the team's position in the NFL Draft.

Ross did not address specific allegations made by Flores in his statement released to multiple media outlets on Wednesday.

"With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding," Ross said.

"I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory.

"We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully.

"I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims."

On Wednesday, Flores told ESPN that Ross had offered him $100,000 per defeat during the 2019 season. Flores believes that his refusal to bow to the pressure was behind his eventual dismissal.

"Take a flight, go on vacation, I'll give you $100,000 per loss -- those were his exact words," Flores told ESPN.

© 2022 AFP