Domincan Republic prosecutor asks for 10-year prison sentences in Odebrecht graft trial

Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic have asked for 10 years for former Odebrecht commercial representative Angel Rondon and five others accused of massive corruption involving the Brazilian construction giant

Santo Domingo (AFP)

The prosecutor's office of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday requested up to 10 years in prison for the six defendants in a corruption trial involving disgraced Brazilian firm Odebrecht.

Four politicians, including a former minister of public works, a businessman and a lawyer are accused of accepting a total of $92 million in bribes between 2002 and 2014.

At the end of a three-year trial, the prosecution asked for 10 years in prison for Angel Rondon, a businessman and Odebrecht commercial representative who distributed the bribes, as well as 10 years for former minister Victor Diaz Rua.

The prosecution asked for a seven-year sentence for Rua's lawyer Conrado Pittaluga, and five years in jail for former senators Andres Bautista and Tommy Galan, as well as a former civil servant who was not named.

The prosecutor's office also demanded fines of $35,000 per defendant and the return of illegally acquired assets.

The verdict is expected in August or September.

The massive graft scandal spans several Latin American countries, where local investigations have been launched in connection with the Brazilian justice system.

After Brazil and Venezuela, Odebrecht paid the most in bribes in the Dominican Republic.

