Donaldson apologises to Robinson family over 'Jackie' taunt

New York (AFP) – New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson issued an apology to the family of Jackie Robinson on Thursday following his suspension for using the late baseball icon's name to taunt a Black opponent.

Donaldson was hit with a one-game suspension and a fine from Major League Baseball on Monday after a clash with Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson that triggered accusations of racism.

Donaldson sparked uproar during the Yankees' ill-tempered clash with the White Sox last Saturday after twice addressing African-American shortstop Anderson as "Jackie".

The remark was a reference to Robinson, the civil rights icon who became the first Black player in Major League Baseball when he started for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. White Sox manager Tony LaRussa later characterised Donaldson's comment as "racist."

Donaldson, who is white, denied wrongdoing, claiming the remark referenced a 2019 interview in which Anderson described himself as "today's Jackie Robinson."

In his statement on Thursday, Donaldson insisted his exchange with Anderson had been misunderstood.

"First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball,” Donaldson wrote.

"I stated over the weekend that I apologised for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years.

"My view of that exchange hasn't changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect."

Addressing Robinson's widow Rachel and the baseball great's family, Donaldson added: "I would also like to apologize to Mrs Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused.

"Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard."

