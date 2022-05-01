Doyle guides home Cachet to complete Guineas double

James Doyle has become the first jockey since Ryan Moore in 2015 to win the 1000 and 2000 Guineas in the same weekend

London (AFP) – James Doyle entered this weekend without an English classic winner, but ended it with two to his name after he rode Cachet to an all-the-way win in the 1000 Guineas on Sunday.

Doyle had broken his English classic duck in fine style on Coroebus on Saturday in the 2000 Guineas and becomes the first jockey since Ryan Moore in 2015 to achieve the double.

"I promised I wouldn't get emotional today but that was incredible, wasn't it?" gasped Doyle.

"That last half a furlong took forever and I was praying for the line, but she's all guts, she loves this track.

"A special thank you to (trainer) George (Boughey). It's a young, growing team and he's doing amazing things. I think he's a name we're going to be hearing a lot about in the future."

The 34-year-old English jockey produced a brilliant ride on the 16/1 outsider to repel several challenges including that of Frankie Dettori on Tuesday.

The winning post could not have come sooner, though, for Doyle as another unfancied runner, 33/1 chance Prosperous Voyage, finished like a train under Rob Hornby to take second, beaten only a neck.

Tuesday filled third but her Aidan O'Brien stablemate, the 11/4 favourite Tenebrism, never landed a blow and finished eighth.

For Boughey it was a first classic success since the 30-year-old became a trainer in 2019. He has over 100 horses having started with just four.

"It's a very special day and I've got a lot of people to thank for getting here, but most notably the filly," Boughey told ITV.

"She's been a superstar since she walked into the yard. It was always going to be the question, that long final furlong, but she's a star.

"It was a peach of a ride from James and she's held on."

It was a notable triumph for the Highclere Racing Syndicate, which left their chief executive Harry Herbert feeling emotional.

"It's hard to speak, this is the ambition to win classics," he said.

"We won a Classic with Petrushka, the first syndicate company to win a Classic when she won the Irish Oaks (in 2000) in those blue silks.

"It's been my total ambition with this lovely group of people. I'm not often lost for words but I am on this occasion!"

