DR Congo volcano aftershocks rattle residents, damage buildings

At least 5,000 people are feared to have been made homeless by the volcano's eruption

Goma (DR Congo) (AFP)

The eastern DR Congo city of Goma was shaken Wednesday by a series of shocks from the nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano four days after its eruption, badly damaging several buildings, an AFP reporter said.

Residents felt the tremors at regular intervals throughout the night, with two powerful shocks from Africa's most active volcano triggering widespread alarm and causing terrified people to run out of their homes.

The seismic monitoring agency RSM in neighbouring Rwanda, whose border runs close to Goma, said it had detected a 5.1 magnitude quake at 5:46 am (0346 GMT), followed by a 4.1 magnitude tremor at 6:12 am.

Authorities shut down the market, shops and several building sites as a precaution.

The United Nations says 32 people have died and at least 5,000 are feared to be homeless after the volcano erupted on Saturday.

By the time the eruption ended on Sunday the volcano had spewed out two rivers of molten lava, one of which came to halt on the edge of Goma after obliterating villages in its wake.

The lakeshore city of 1.5 million people lies around a dozen kilometres (eight miles) from the volcano.

A two-storey building on a road to the southwest of the city partially collapsed overnight, but without apparently causing any casualties.

Two other buildings were badly damaged, while another building in the city's Katindo district had completely collapsed.

Property damage was also reported in Gisenyi, a Rwandan town on the other side of the border, according to social media.

On Tuesday, at least four buildings partially collapsed in Goma, including a three-story structure in which eight people were seriously injured, emergency workers said.

- Government aid -

Long cracks, several dozen centimetres (around two feet) wide in places, have also opened up in the ground since the eruption -- some of them gushing water, further stoking residents' anxiety.

Some of the fissures opened up in roads, hindering traffic.

Fearful of their homes collapsing, many people slept outside on mattresses, the luckier ones under mosquito nets.

Local volcanologists have recorded hundreds of aftershocks since Nyiragongo roared back into life, including 119 on Monday alone, but say there is hope that the much-feared volcano will calm down.

Government officials who visited Goma on Monday announced several relief measures including paying for victims' funerals, supplying roofing material, food and medicines, as well as psychological counseling and emergency repairs of damaged infrastructure.

But residents remain jittery. Hundreds are sheltering in a Rwandan refugee camp, and many are continuing to flee there, according to the Rwandan emergency situations ministry.

Boats are ferrying hundreds of people from Goma to Bukavu, around 70 kilometres down the shore of Lake Kivu.

A so-called strato-volcano nearly 3,500 metres (11,500 feet) high, Nyiragongo straddles the East African Rift tectonic divide.

Its last major eruption, in 2002, claimed around 100 lives.

