Dual champion Ledecka retains Olympic snowboard slalom crown

Ester Ledecka retained her snowboard parallel giant slalom title at the Beijing Olympics

Zhangjiakou (China) (AFP) – Dual winter sports champion Ester Ledecka successfully defended her snowboard parallel giant slalom title at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, beating Austria's Daniela Ulbing in the final.

The 26-year-old Czech, who became the first woman to win gold in two different sports at a Winter Olympics when she took skiing and snowboarding titles in Pyeongchang four years ago, cruised to victory after Ulbing stumbled midway through the race.

Ledecka will switch to skis for the women's super-G on Friday.

Slovenia's Gloria Kotnik was third in the women's event.

In the men's parallel giant slalom final, Austria's Benjamin Karl beat another Slovenia, Tim Mastnak, in the final.

American-born Russian Vic Wild, a double gold medallist at the 2014 Sochi Games, took the men's bronze medal.

