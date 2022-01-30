Dupont and Ntamack called up to France Six Nations squad

Antoine Dupont on his return for Toulouse on Saturday

Paris (AFP) – World player of the year Antoine Dupont and his Toulouse half-back partner Romain Ntamack have been called up to the France squad after recovering from Covid-19, the French Rugby Federation announced on Sunday.

Dupont returned to action for the first time since December 11 in the 20-15 defeat by Racing 92 on Saturday.

The scrum-half -- who had been waylaid by a knee problem before he contracted coronavirus -- played 70 minutes of the match whilst fly-half Ntamack played the entire game.

The duo's return comes a week before France open their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy as they bid to win the title for the first time since 2010.

Ntamack's rival for the fly-half spot Matthieu Jalibert has also been called into the squad, the Bordeaux-Begles star having recovered from injury.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has also been able to bring back other Toulouse players who had tested positive for Covid-19 including prop Cyril Baille and second row duo Francois Cros and Anthony Jelonch.

La Rochelle prop Uini Atonio has also recovered from injury and is back in the large squad as is Racing 92's veteran second row forward Bernard Le Roux.

The squad are preparing for the Italy match at a training camp in the south of France.

