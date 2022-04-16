Dupont steers Toulouse past Ulster into European Cup quarters

Paris (AFP) – France captain Antoine Dupont scored a last-gasp try, converted by international teammate Thomas Ramos, to seal a one-point aggregate win for Toulouse over Ulster and bag a European Champions Cup quarter-final Saturday.

Dupont crossed for the decisive try just four minutes from time in Belfast, Ulster having won the first leg on French soil.

Ramos' conversion made the difference, a simple kick in front of the posts nailing a 30-23 second-leg victory for a nail-biting 50-49 aggregate win.

Holders Toulouse will now face Munster, who overcame a 13-8 first-leg deficit to Exeter to run out 26-10 victors in Limerick.

"We got the strategy wrong," said a relieved Toulouse coach Ugo Mola.

"We wanted to score very quickly. Too many easy points were given away but we're in the quarter-finals. This team does not give up."

Kiwi playmaker Ihaia West notched up 16 points as last season's losing finalists La Rochelle beat Bordeaux-Begles to line up a quarter-final against Montpellier, like Toulouse one-point victors over English champions Harlequins.

West, along with compatriot Tawera Kerr-Barlow, was instrumental in La Rochelle's 31-23 win over Bordeaux for a 62-36 aggregate score.

Bordeaux's chances crumbled when they were reduced to 14 men after 26 minutes as referee Wayne Barnes was left with no choice but to red card Ma'ama Vaipulu for a dangerous off-the-ball shoulder barge.

The visitors had no answer as West, France No 8 Gregory Alldritt, Kerr-Barlow and Fiji centre Levani Botia all crossed for tries.

La Rochelle will play Montpellier, who lost the second leg 33-20 but scraped past Harlequins 60-59 on aggregate after England fly-half Marcus Smith missed a conversion in the dying stages.

"We're pleased to be able to host them and above all play a quarter-final in front of our fans," Alldritt said.

"We've really got to keep ourselves grounded," he added.

"We're happy with our performance and qualifying. Just because we made the final last year, it doesn't mean you can belittle making the Champions Cup quarters."

Bordeaux-Begles coach Christophe Urios said Vaipulu's red card was the turning point of the game, but called it "harsh".

"I don't understand how a shoulder barge on a player is unsportsmanlike. I didn't find it dangerous even if it happened at pace."

English Premiership leaders Leicester made sure of their place in the quarters with a 27-17 win at home over Clermont for a comprehensive 56-27 aggregate score.

Leicester will play four-time champions Leinster in the last eight, the Irish province having beaten Bristol 35-29 (44-39 on aggregate) despite playing a large part of the match with just 14 men after Arron Reed was sent off in the first half.

Sale look set to face Racing 92 in the next round -- the three-time finalists lead Stade Francais 22-9 going into Sunday's second leg.

