Dutch Olympic champion Kromowidjojo retires from the pool

The Tokyo Games were the last for Ranomi Kromowidjojo

The Hague (AFP) – Three-time Olympic gold medallist Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands said on Thursday she has retired from competitive swimming aged 31.

Advertising Read more

"Swimming will always be my passion, but not on a professional level anymore," she posted on her Instagram site.

"There is more than top sport... it is part of a larger whole."

At the London Games in 2012 Kromowidjojo won the freestyle gold in 50m and 100m to add to a 4x100m relay gold from Beijing in 2008.

The Tokyo Games were her final major event and she took bronze in the 50m freestyle.

The sprinter, who has part Javanese/Surinamese heritage, also won 17 world titles during a 16-year career.

Kromowidjojo counted out a role as a swimming coach but did hint she might turn to life coaching.

"I'll be trying to help people, to inspire them in their personal development. But I don't see myself giving instructions from poolside," she said.

© 2022 AFP