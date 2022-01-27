Dutch Olympic champion Kromowidjojo retires from the pool
The Hague (AFP) – Three-time Olympic gold medallist Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands said on Thursday she has retired from competitive swimming aged 31.
"Swimming will always be my passion, but not on a professional level anymore," she posted on her Instagram site.
"There is more than top sport... it is part of a larger whole."
At the London Games in 2012 Kromowidjojo won the freestyle gold in 50m and 100m to add to a 4x100m relay gold from Beijing in 2008.
The Tokyo Games were her final major event and she took bronze in the 50m freestyle.
The sprinter, who has part Javanese/Surinamese heritage, also won 17 world titles during a 16-year career.
Kromowidjojo counted out a role as a swimming coach but did hint she might turn to life coaching.
"I'll be trying to help people, to inspire them in their personal development. But I don't see myself giving instructions from poolside," she said.
