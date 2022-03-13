Eagle lifts Burns to share lead at weather-hit Players Championship

American Sam Burns hits into the seventh hole on the way to a share of the second-round lead in the US PGA Tour's weather-hit Players Championship

Miami (AFP) – Sam Burns rolled in a 76-foot eagle putt on the way to a three-under par 69 on Sunday to grab a share of the second-round lead alongside Tom Hoge in the weather-disrupted Players Championship.

Two days of torrential rain followed by fierce winds on Saturday mean the US PGA Tour's flagship event won't finish before Monday at the earliest.

When round two wrapped up -- with the third round set to start shortly thereafter on Sunday -- Burns and Hoge were at seven-under par, one shot in front of Harold Varner and South African Erik van Rooyen.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, who had shared the first-round lead with Hoge after the two were among the players to finish 18 holes on Thursday, headed a group on five-under.

Hoge was among 24 players whose second-round start was postponed to Sunday after the gusting winds slowed play.

After two idle days, he said it took him a while to warm up in the cold early morning conditions.

"Just tried to find a rhythm," he said. "Took a few holes to get back in the swing of things."

Hoge was philosophical about the task still remaining.

"It would be nice to be standing here Sunday afternoon holding the trophy he said, but we've got 36 holes left."

At least he and Fleetwood missed the worst of the weather, thanks to their tee time draw.

But Fleetwood also took some time to warm up.

"Got off to kind of a ropey start," he said. "I didn't play too badly, just up-and-downs made on Thursday I didn't make a couple of early ones. It was nice to settle down and make a couple of birdies," said Fleetwood, who posted a one-over 73.

The third round was scheduled to begin shortly before 3:00pm local time (1900 GMT).

Burns kept his share of the lead with a par-saving putt at the 18th. He said that was nice but couldn't compare with his eagle at 16.

"From 70-plus feet, one of those just kind of makes you laugh," he said.

Burns also missed the wind-whipped action on Saturday thanks to his draw.

"I just felt bad for the guys that had to play," he said. "You never wish that upon your opponents. It's unfortunate. Over your career, you have good waves and bad waves, but still it just sucks to see."

