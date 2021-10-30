Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche

Ecuador suspended climbing on five mountains Friday due to bad weather, after an avalanche killed three climbers and left three others missing.

Climbers will not be able to access the snow-capped peaks of Cayambe, Cotopaxi, Illiniza Sur, Antisana and Chimborazo for at least a week, the Environment Ministry said.

An avalanche last Sunday struck a group of 16 mountaineers ascending Chimborazo, a volcano which is the highest peak in the country, leaving three dead and three missing.

The restrictions will remain in force until the weather improves, the ministry added.

Ecuador begins a five-day holiday on Saturday, the longest of the year, during which more than a million people are likely to travel, according to estimates.

© 2021 AFP