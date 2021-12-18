Eight-man Nancy survive French Cup siege at Troyes

Souleymane Karamoko is shown a red card at Troyes to leave Nancy with eight men

Paris (AFP) – Second-division Nancy had three players sent off but still hung on to beat Ligue 1 Troyes on penalties in the French Cup last 64 on Saturday.

Nancy, bottom of Ligue 2 collected their first yellow card when defender Souleymane Karamoko was booked after seven minutes.

Maxime Nonnenmacher followed after 30 minutes and the 19-year-old midfielder collected a second two minutes later when he was late in a tackle on Brandon Domingues .

Nancy conceded just before half-time after Edmond Akichi brought down Suk Hyun-Jun at a corner. Akichi received a yellow card.

Domingues sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

But the 10 men hit back when Andrew Jung deflected home a free kick in the 75th minute.

A minute later Saliou Ciss was shown a straight red card.

Karamoko finished the game as he had started it, collecting a second yellow card deep into added time, leaving Nancy to play a few seconds three-men down before the game ended 1-1.

They won the shootout 4-2 to advance.

The four other early matches obeyed the logic of league position.

Toulouse, second in Ligue 2, beat Nimes, eight places below them 4-1.

Second division Bastia beat fifth-division amateurs Hauts Lyonnais 3-1.

In matches between two amateur clubs, the team in the higher division won both as Versailles beat Sarre-Union 1-0 and Vitre edged AS Panazol on penalties.

