Elgar hits half-century again as South Africa stretch lead

Durban (South Africa) (AFP) – Dean Elgar made his second half-century of the match as South Africa stretched their lead on the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Saturday.

South Africa were 105 for one at lunch, an overall lead of 174, with Elgar on 62 not out. They had started the day on six for no wicket.

South African captain Elgar, who made 67 in the first innings, was dropped in the slips twice, on 34 off off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and on 43 off fast bowler Ebadot Hossain.

Both Mehidy and Ebadot troubled the batsmen, gaining spin and seam movement respectively. The floodlights were on from the start of play in overcast conditions after overnight rain but the clouds cleared later in the morning.

Ebadot had the only success for the tourists, gaining a leg before wicket verdict against Sarel Erwee (8) after Bangladesh called for a review.

But Bangladesh failed to review another lbw decision when Keegan Petersen was given not out on 14. Replays showed the delivery from Khaled Ahmed would have hit the stumps. Petersen was unbeaten on 21 at lunch.

