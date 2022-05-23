Ellen van Dijk sets cycling one hour world record

Paris (AFP) – Ellen van Dijk set a track cycling world record on Monday, racing 49.254km in one hour to beat Joss Lowden's old record by 848 metres.

The 35-year-old Dutchwoman is a former scratch world champion and a time-trial specialist.

"This is actually quite different from a time-trial," she said after her feat at Granges in Switzerland.

"For an hour you just see a thick black line on the track. It's a real challenge and I spoke a great deal with the team psychologist."

