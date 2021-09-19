Emmy nominees in key categories

The Emmy Awards, the top honors in television, will be handed out in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021

Los Angeles (AFP)

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Netflix's latest season of British royals drama "The Crown" and Star Wars television series "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ topped the list with 24 nods each.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

"The Boys" (Prime Video)

"Bridgerton" (Netflix)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney +)

"Pose" (FX Networks)

"This is Us" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

"black-ish" (ABC)

"Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"PEN15" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

"I May Destroy You" (HBO)

"Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

"The Underground Railroad" (Prime Video)

"WandaVision" (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

"Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" (Netflix)

"Oslo" (HBO)

"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)

"Sylvie's Love" (Prime Video)

"Uncle Frank" (Prime Video)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom, Jr, "Hamilton"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown"

Jean Smart, "Mare Of Easttown"

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Top five programs with most overall nominations:

"The Crown" - 24

"The Mandalorian" - 24

"WandaVision" - 23

"The Handmaid's Tale" - 21

"Saturday Night Live" - 21

"Ted Lasso" - 20

