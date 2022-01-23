England 171-8 against West Indies in second T20

Jason Roy showd his frustration when he was dismissed by No. 16 Romario Shepherd for 45

Bridgetown (Barbados) (AFP) – Jason Roy top-scored with 45 as an improved England batting display took the tourists to 171 for eight in the second T20 international against the West Indies in Bridgetown on Sunday.

England were bowled out for just 103 on Saturday as the West Indies cruised to a nine-wicket win in the first of a five-match series at the Kensington Oval.

But, at the least, the hosts aced a more difficult chase under the floodlights.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen struck twice in the sixth over, holding a return catch to remove Tom Banton (25) before bowling James Vince.

England, at 64 for two at the 10-over halfway mark, needed some impetus.

That came mainly from Roy, with Allen -- who conceded three fours and two huge sixes -- finishing with figures of two for 50 in his maximum four overs.

Roy's 31-ball innings ended when he holed out off Romario Shepherd to West Indies captain Kieron Pollard at long-on.

Moeen Ali made 31 before he was dismissed by Pollard but Barbados-born all-rounder Chris Jordan's 27 off 14 balls helped England add 107 in the final 10 overs.

