England recall Ford to Six Nations squad for injured captain Farrell

London (AFP) – George Ford has a chance to revive his international career after being called up on Monday into England's training squad for the upcoming Six Nations as a replacement for the injured Owen Farrell.

Ford has been in fine form for Premiership leaders Leicester Tiger this season but the fly-half was omitted from England coach Eddie Jones' 36-man training squad announced last week.

The 28-year-old did not feature during the November internationals, with Ford winning the last of his 77 England caps against Ireland in the 2021 Six Nations.

Jones named Farrell, a childhood friend of Ford, as England skipper last week, even though the fly-half/centre has not played any rugby since suffering an ankle injury against Australia in November.

But a fresh injury suffered while the 30-year-old trained with club side Saracens has ruled Farrell out of England's tournament opener at Scotland on February 5.

England suffered another setback on Monday when winger Jonny May withdrew because of a knee injury.

May's place in the squad has been taken by experienced utility back Elliot Daly, who can play at full-back, on the wing and in the centre.

Courtney Lawes, widely tipped to lead England in Farrell's absence for the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield, given he stood-in as captain for England's victories over Tonga and world champions South Africa in November, is unable to train this week due to concussion.

A statement issued by England's governing Rugby Football Union said: "Following Owen Farrell's withdrawal from the squad, Jones will now name a new team captain ahead of the Calcutta Cup fixture."

Nick Isiekwe of Saracens has been called into the squad as a replacement for Northampton Saints forward Lawes.

