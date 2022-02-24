England recall Tuilagi and Lawes for Wales clash

On the way back: Manu Tuilagi training ahead of the Wales game

London (AFP) – Powerhouse cetre Manu Tuilagi has been recalled to England's side for Saturday's Six Nations Championship clash against Wales at Twickenham.

The injury-plagued Tuilagi returns to midfield after three months out with a torn hamstring.

Eddie Jones has also restored Courtney Lawes as England captain after the Northampton back-row missed the opening two rounds following a concussion suffered on club duty.

Stand-in skipper Tom Curry remains in a loose forward trio also featuring Harlequins No 8 Alex Dombrant.

Ben Youngs will become England's most-capped men's player of all time, with his 115th appearance, should he take the field as a replacement.

That would see the scrum-half break the record he currently shares with retired prop Jason Leonard.

Veteran coach Jones has kept faith with Harry Randall at scrum-half after the three-times capped No 9 started in a 33-0 rout of perennial strugglers Italy last time out.

Both England and reigning champions Wales have one win and one defeat so far in this season's Six Nations.

England team to play Wales (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jack Nowell; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Alex Dombrandt, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes (capt); Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Nick Isiekwe, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

© 2022 AFP