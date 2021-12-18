England's Smith guides Quins past Covid-hit Cardiff

Paris (AFP) – England fly-half Marcus Smith scored 18 points as Harlequins beat Cardiff 43-17 in the European Champions Cup on Saturday with the Welsh side naming a second-choice side due to players respecting a two-week quarantine for Covid-19.

Cardiff also lost to holders Toulouse last weekend as stand-in coach Gruff Rees was without numerous first-team squad members continuing to isolate after returning from South Africa earlier this month.

Five second round matches between French and British sides scheduled for this weekend's Champions Cup were postponed on Friday due to strict coronavirus travel rules.

Two further matches were cancelled with Montpellier and Racing 92 handed 28-0 bonus point victories over Leinster and the Ospreys due to Covid-19 cases.

Rees named a variety of academy members and semi-professional players in his outfit and one of those youngsters opened the scoring after just five minutes for the away side.

Full-back Cam Winnett, 18, crossed from short range on his senior debut.

Despite the Welsh side's impressive start Quins led 14-12 after 20 minutes as 22-year-old Smith dotted down after a sublime long-range break.

Smith added a penalty before 20-year-old winger Theo Cabango, the younger brother of Wales centre-back Ben Cabango, finished a superb solo effort on only his second Cardiff appearance just before the break.

England winger Joe Marchant as well as No. 8 Alex Dombrandt then showed their quality by scoring, the back-rower twice, and Smith kicked two conversions as the Stoop outfit claimed a bonus point with the away side tiring.

South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen claimed Quins' fifth try before Smith reached the 18-point mark with two minutes left.

Later, Exeter Chiefs -- title winners in 2020 -- head to Glasgow Warriors but the visitors supporters have been asked not to wear "faux Native American headdresses or chant the 'Tomahawk Chop' during the match" by the Scottish club, as they do for home fixtures.

The only Champions Cup tie including a Top 14 outfit this weekend takes Castres to two-time winners Munster in front of a crowd of more than 20,000 at Thomond Park.

The Irish province welcome back a host of senior players after they finished their 14-day isolation period on their return from South Africa.

On Sunday, two-time winners Leicester Tigers travel to Connacht after edging Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles last Saturday.

