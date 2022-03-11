England wait on Itoje as Sinckler gets all-clear for Ireland game

London (AFP) – England's preparations for their crunch Six Nations clash against Ireland suffered a setback when Maro Itoje missed training on the eve of Saturday's match through illness.

The lock became unwell overnight and did not take part in Friday's captain's run training session, with replacement Joe Launchbury joining Charlie Ewels in the second row instead.

England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot was optimistic that Itoje would be fit in time for kick-off at Twickenham in a match both sides need to win if they are to maintain realistic hopes of winning the title.

Better news for England came when tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler was passed fit following a back problem.

"Kyle fully trained. He had a great training session and looked really good," said Proudfoot. "Maro was a little sick overnight so we're just giving him an opportunity to recover, but we're really optimistic he'll be all right."

Itoje is renowned for his ability to slow down opposition ball but Proudfoot backed Launchbury to fill the gap should the Saracens star be sidelined.

"Maro's a world-class player and his X-factor is the amount of pressure he can apply. But we have a guy who has got 69 caps in Joe Launchbury and his speciality is the physicality he brings," he said.

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty, speaking at a separate pre-match press conference, was also in no doubt about Itoje's quality.

"He would be a loss, of course," he said. "They (England) have got some strength in depth and they've got some size, Launchbury is an excellent player, he's got lots of experience and adds something different as well."

Ireland have won just twice at Twickenham in the past 12 years but Proudfoot expects a side coached by former Red Rose international Andy Farrell to provide Eddie Jones' men with their "most intense game" since England defeated world champions South Africa in November.

"We know we've got to go after them," said Proudfoot.

"Ireland have been together for a big part of the year because of their large Leinster contingent, so we know they have that as an advantage, but we're eager for the opportunity."

