English rugby chief hospitalised with blood clot

Chief executive Bill Sweeney is expected back at the RFU's Twickenham headquarters after suffering a pulmonary embolism

London (AFP) – The chief executive of England's Rugby Football Union has been admitted to hospital but is expected to return to work, the governing body announced Tuesday.

The RFU said Sweeney had been taken to hospital on Friday where he was being treated for a pulmonary embolism.

"Bill is expected to make a full recovery and return to work. He is in good spirits and is being well looked after," the RFU statement said.

Sweeney arrived at Twickenham in 2019 having previously been the chief executive of the British Olympic Association.

He found himself in the spotlight in March when he gave strong backing to England coach Eddie Jones despite another disappointing showing by the team in the Six Nations Championship.

For the second year in row, England won just two out of five matches in the tournament.

