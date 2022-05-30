Ericsson earns $3.1 mn for Indy 500 victory

Sweden's Marcus Ericsson poses with his Indianapolis 500 trophy and a newspaper account of his triumph a day after his victory in the 106th edition of the race

Washington (AFP) – Sweden's Marcus Ericsson earned $3.1 million for his victory in the 2022 Indianapolis 500, which featured a record purse of $16 million, IndyCar announced on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Ericsson, who held off Mexico's Pato O'Ward in a two-lap sprint after a late red flag halted the race, earned the largest winner's payout in the history of the fabled race on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 106th Indy 500 drew a crowd estimated by the track at more than 325,000 as the speedway returned to full capacity for the first time in three years.

The purse was an increase of more than 80 percent over the prize money from 2001, when the number of fans was limited to 135,000.

The largest Indy 500 purse before this year was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indy 500 won by Scott Dixon.

Ericsson's haul made him the second Indy 500 winner to top $3 million -- 2009 winner Helio Castroneves won $3,048,005.

Second-place finisher O'Ward took home $1 million.

The purse awards were presented Monday in a ceremony at an Indianapolis hotel.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who finished 28th in his Indy 500 debut, earned a $50,000 bonus as the rookie of the year, bringing his total to $207,900.

Johnson qualified 12th for the race, but crashed heavily with five laps remaining to prompt officials to halt the race as they cleared debris from the track.

© 2022 AFP