Euro ban threatens Wales wing Cuthbert's Six Nations

London (AFP) – Wales wing Alex Cuthbert has been given a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle during the Ospreys' Europeans Champions Cup clash with Racing 92, tournament organisers announced Thursday.

However, the 31-year-old could still be available for the reigning champions' Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin on February 5 if he applies for a World Rugby coaching intervention.

This a new scheme introduced by the global governing body which allows a player found guilty of a red card offence for head contact to work with their coach on tackle technique and implementing modifications.

Cuthbert was yellow-carded for a dangerous high tackle on Racing 92 hooker Teddy Baubigny in the opening minutes of the Ospreys' meeting with the French club in Swansea last Saturday.

But he was subsequently cited by match citing commissioner Peter Ferguson, of Ireland, who felt his challenge was worthy of a red card.

An independent disciplinary committee upheld the citing complaint, finding the 48-times capped Cuthbert had carried out a dangerous tackle and had made contact with Baubigny's head and neck area.

The committee selected six weeks as the entry-point penalty for the challenge.

But with Cuthbert accepting he had committed an act of foul play and had a clear disciplinary record, the committee granted the full 50 percent mitigation and reduced the ban to a three-week suspension.

With disciplinary bans in rugby union covering all competitions, this would rule Cuthbert -- who has been in international exile since 2017 -- out until February 7, two days after Wales' match at Dublin's Lansdowne Road.

However, if he applies for a World Rugby coaching intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, January 31.

That means he would sit out the Ospreys' upcoming games against Sale and Edinburgh, but would be available for selection to face Ireland.

Both Cuthbert and European Professional Club Rugby have the right to appeal the decision.

© 2022 AFP