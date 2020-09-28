Ex-head of Elite model agency in Frace to be investigated over sexual assault claims

French prosecutors said Monday that they had opened an investigation against Gerald Marie, former European boss of the Elite Models agency, on allegations of rape, including rape of a minor. The investigation will be based on criminal complaints lodged by several women, including a BBC journalist, for alleged assaults between 1980 and 1988.

Advertising Read more

The probe into former head of the European branch of Elite Model agency, Gerald Marie, follows a complaint from a former BBC journalist and claims of abuse by three ex-models, according to the Paris prosecutor's office on Monday.

Former BBC journalist Lisa Brinkworth claimed that in October 1998, when she was posing as a model while doing an investigation, Marie sexually assaulted her in a nightclub, pushing his genitals against her abdomen.

She was working undercover on a documentary into allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards models - many of them underage - in certain agencies.

Brinkworth has said she was traumatised by the event, but was prevented from coming forward by an agreement between the BBC and Elite in 2001 following a defamation suit.

The Sunday Times broke the story of my BBC undercover investigation 20 years ago when my true identity was revealed. Today it published the most important truth of all. Time’s Up for modelling industry abuse pic.twitter.com/Qk9osJtgGf — lisa brinkworth (@brinksmate) September 27, 2020

Her lawyers hope this restriction on her speaking out can be a basis for bypassing the statute of limitations, which restricts the amount of time after an alleged offence that legal proceedings can be launched.

Relief for victims

Brinkworth's lawyer Anne-Claire Lejeune welcomed Monday's announcement by the Paris prosecutors.

"This investigation will, I hope, give others the courage to speak up. This is an encouraging first step and a relief for the victims," she said.

A specialist child protection unit will lead the investigation into allegations of "rape and sexual assault, as well as rape and sexual assault of a minor," the Paris prosecutor's office told AFP.

Brinkworth's complaint is accompanied by claims from three former models of alleged rape by Marie in Paris when they were teenagers or young women.

Carre Sutton has accused him of "countless" rapes that happened in 1986, when she was 17, Ebba Karlsson of an incident in 1990, when she was 20 or 21, and Jill Dodd in 1980, when she was 19.

Both Marie’s lawyer and the BBC did not reply to AFP’s request for comment.

Over the weekend, the former modelling boss "categorically" denied the claims to The Sunday Times.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe