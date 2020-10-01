Italy likely to prolong Covid emergency health rules until 31 January

People wearing face masks walk in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Two Italian daily newspapers have suggested that the Italian authorities will extend the current health emergency regulations, due to end mid-October, until the end of January, 2021.

The two dailies say their information comes from Wednesday evening's cabinet meeting, which was dominated by the continued spread of Covid-19 infections in the penninsula.

One of the papers, Il Messagero, stresses that no firm decision has yet been taken on an extension of the health restrictions.

Italy's state of emergency, due to expire in two weeks, gives the government additional powers to deal with the coronavirus health crisis, including the rapid validation of laws and statutes related to the control of the coronavirus.

Germany extends list of high-risk zones

Germany, meanwhile, has added neighbouring Belgium to its list of high-risk areas, which already includes virtually all of France.

In total, 17 EU nations are now totally or partially considered high-risk by the German health authorities.

In practical terms, Germans are warned against making non-essential voyages to areas in the so-called red zone.

Any country or region which has reported more than 50 cases of Covid-19 infection for every 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, is considered a high-risk zone.

Germans returning from such zones must undergo coronavirus testing, and remain in quarantine until they are certified Covid-free.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called for stricter measures to control the spread of coronavirus, warning that Germany could see the daily number of infections rise to 19,200 in December, a massive increase on the current average of 2,400 cases per day.

