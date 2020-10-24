 Skip to main content
Poland's president Andrzej Duda tests positive for coronavirus

President Andrzej Duda of Poland is recovering after testing positive for coronavirus.
Text by: Paul Myers
Poland's President Andrzej Duda is in isolation after testing positive for  coronavirus, it was revealed on Saturday.

“The president yesterday was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive," presidential minister Blazej Spychalski said on Twitter.

 "The president is fine. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services."

Duda, 48, holds a mainly ceremonial role but has the power to veto legislation. He is an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party

On Friday, the health ministry reported 153 coronavirus deaths taking the total toll to 4,172. New infections also hit a daily record of more than 13,600. 

From Saturday, the country will enter a "red zone" lockdown with the partial closure of primary schools and restaurants.

Remote working

A week after secondary school and university students switched to distance learning, office employees have been urged to work remotely and citizens over the age of 70 have been asked to stay home.

Gatherings have been limited to five people, with weddings banned and strict limits on the numbers of people allowed in shops, on public transport and at religious services.

 

 

