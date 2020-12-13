Brexit talks to continue as latest deadline passes without agreement

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on Sunday to continue post-Brexit trade talks in search of an elusive deal.

Negotiations between London and Brussels on a post-Brexit trade deal are set to continue. This follows a last-minute telephone exchange between von der Leyen and Johnson on Sunday morning, and a visit to Brussels by UK chief negotiator, David Frost.

"We had a useful phone call this morning," the UK PM and EU chief said, in a joint statement that von der Leyen read out on EU television. "We discussed the major unresolved topics.

"After almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.

"We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached."

In a subsequent statement, Boris Johnson seemed to contradict the joint announcement, saying he still hoped for a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union but insisting that failure remains the "most likely" outcome.

"I'm afraid we're still very far apart on some key things but where there's life there's hope," he told reporters. "The most likely thing now is of course we have to get ready for WTO terms."

Tensions rising as deadline nears

Sunday has thus become just the latest in a string of supposedly hard deadlines for the negotiations but, with Britain due to leave the EU single market in 19 days, tensions are rising.

On Saturday, Britain took the dramatic step of announcing that armed naval vessels will patrol its waters from 1 January to exclude European crews from the fisheries they have shared, in some cases for centuries.

Brussels' tone has been less bellicose, and von der Leyen has made it clear that the EU will respect UK sovereignty after Britain's post-Brexit transition period, but neither side is yet ready to compromise on its core principles.

What will happen if there's no deal?

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs likely to drive up prices and generate paperwork for importers.

On Wednesday, after what von der Leyen described as a "lively and interesting" working supper with Johnson in Brussels failed to find a breakthrough, the EU chief said they had agreed to "come to a decision by the end of the weekend".

Much of the text of a possible trade deal is said to be ready, but Britain has rejected Brussels' insistence on a mechanism to allow it to retaliate if UK and EU law diverge in a way that puts continental firms at a competitive disadvantage.

European Union red line

"The defence of the single market is a red line for the European Union. What we have proposed to the United Kingdom respects British sovereignty. It could be the basis for an agreement," a senior EU source said, echoing an earlier von der Leyen statement.

In London, a spokesman for the Johnson government stressed that Britain was ready to leave the union and handle its own affairs after 47 years of close economic integration and that "as things stand, the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable.

London's moneymen worried

Britain's financial sector is watching nervously as the prospect mounts of a "no-deal" Brexit, stoking fears of lost clients and influence in key areas, as well as market turbulence.

The Bank of England, where most risk is centred, is bracing for the end of the transition period on 31 December, with no sign of a free-trade agreement between the European Union and Britain.

The central bank said a "no-deal" result could lead to "some market volatility and disruption for financial services, particularly to EU-based clients".

Investment bank Morgan Stanley is predicting a 6-10 percent fall in the FTSE-250 index and a 10-20 percent drop in banking stocks, which have already been hit by the coronavirus.

From 1 January, Britain's financial sector and the City of London financial district will lose the right to sell products and financial services across the EU.

