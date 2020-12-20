Britons face Euro travel bans after Johnson orders lockdown on variant coronavirus strain

The Netherlands banned rail travel from Britain after the British prime minister Boris Johnson imposed new restrictions to curb a variant coronavirus strain.

European countries including France, Belgium and Germany were on Sunday understood to be considering plans to close their borders to travellers from Britain after the government imposed tough restrictions in souther England to curb a new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, ordered a lockdown on more than 16 million people in London and south-eastern England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas.

Johnson said the new strain was up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original.

Following Johnson’s move, the Netherlands suspended flights and trains from Britain in an attempt to prevent the spread of the strain.

French and Belgian media reported on Sunday that their governments were considering the suspension of flights and trains from Britain. AFP said the German government was weighing up whether it would also ban travel.

On Sunday, Matt Hancock, Britain's health minister, said the measures announced on Saturday night by Johnson could stay in place for some time.

"We've got a long way to go to sort this.” Hancock told Sky News.

“Essentially we've got to get that vaccine rolled out to keep people safe. Given how much faster this new variant spreads, it's going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out.”

Earlier this month, British health officials gave emergency approval to use the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Elderly care home residents and their carers were put top of the lost followed by those aged 80 and over and frontline health and care staff.

But that surge of optimism has been dampened on the eve of the Christmas holidays.

More than 67,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Britain - Europe’s second highest death toll after Italy which on Friday imposed tough restrictions for the Christmas and new year holidays.

