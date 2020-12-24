'Deal is done': EU, UK announce Brexit trade agreement

"A deal worth fighting for...the deal is fair, balanced and right," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels.

The European Union and United Kingdom have struck a provisional deal that should avert New Year's chaos for cross-border traders and bring back some stability after years of Brexit turmoil.

Advertising Read more

With just over a week until the UK’s final split from the EU, the UK government said the “deal is done”.

"The deal is fair, balanced and right," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels after the announcement. "There was so much at stake...it was a deal worth fighting for."

The deal is done. pic.twitter.com/zzhvxOSeWz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2020

"The deal is done," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as he was due to address the press live at 10 Downing Street.

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister @BorisJohnson outlines details of the future partnership with the EU. https://t.co/arhr3DpsTh — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 24, 2020

The post-Brexit trade deal should ensure the two sides can trade in goods without tariffs or quotas. But despite the breakthrough, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain uncertain.

The British and European parliaments both must hold votes on the agreement, though the latter may not happen until after the UK leaves the EU’s economic embrace on Jan. 1.

Months of tense and often testy negotiations gradually whittled differences between the two sides down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. The rights of EU boats to trawl in British waters remained the last obstacle before it was resolved.

More to follow shortly

(with AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe