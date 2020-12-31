Skip to main content
#Covid-19 vaccine
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
BRITAIN

Boris Johnson's father applies to become part of the EU as Britain pulls out

Issued on:

Stanley Johnson, father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Stanley Johnson, father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. AP - Alastair Grant
Text by: Amanda Morrow with RFI
2 min

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on the eve of Brexit that he’s taking steps to apply for French nationality.

Advertising

“It’s not a question of becoming French – if I understand correctly I am French,” Stanley Johnson told French radio station RTL.

“My mother was born in France; her mother was completely French, as was her grandfather … For me it’s a question of obtaining what I already have and I am very happy about that.”

The 80-year-old former member of the European Parliament and Commission was among the first British civil servants to work in Brussels after Britain joined the European Economic Community in 1973. 

Thanks to his career, Stanley Johnson’s children – including Boris, who delivered the Brexit agreement – spent part of their childhoods in the Belgian capital, also learning French.

Like many British families, the family of Boris Johnson has long been torn apart on the subject of Brexit.

"I'll always be European … you can't tell the English they’re not Europeans," said the elder Johnson, speaking as the free movement between UK and EU nationals comes to an end.

The UK's complete departure from the European Union will take effect at 11pm GMT, or midnight in Brussels.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.