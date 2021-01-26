Second night of Covid curfew violence in several Dutch cities

Dutch police arrest a protestor in the port city of Rotterdam.

The Netherlands was hit by a second wave of riots on Monday evening, as protesters again went on the rampage in several cities following the introduction of a coronavirus curfew over the weekend.

Riot police clashed with groups of protesters in Amsterdam as well as the port city of Rotterdam, where people smashed shop windows and looted the contents.

The unrest also hit Amersfoort in the east, the small southern city of Geleen near Maastricht, The Hague and Den Bosch, police and news reports said.

More than 70 people had been rounded up by 2200 GMT, public newscaster NOS reported.

Geleen police said they were dealing with "rioting youths who are throwing fireworks".

Water cannon on the streets of Rotterdam

In Rotterdam, police used a water cannon after clashing with the protesters, the NOS said.

The city's mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb issued an emergency decree which gave police broader powers of arrest.

"There is an urgent request to all to leave the area," the city council said on Twitter.

Heeft iemand @jesseklaver al gevonden? Die is opeens zo stil 🤔🙄 pic.twitter.com/bHHtvwlwYX — FFenn (@Covfefe81) January 24, 2021

Images on social media showed rioters looting a shop in Den Bosch and a press photographer being hit on the head in Haarlem, after an angry mob chased him off and threw a brick at him.

'Worst rioting in forty years' say police

Earlier Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned what he called the "criminal violence" of the previous night, which police officials described as the "worst rioting in 40 years".

Police arrested around 250 people after using water cannon and tear gas during demonstrations in Amsterdam, Eindhoven and other cities on Sunday, local media said.

Late Monday, mayors in several Dutch cities announced they would introduce emergency measures to try and prevent further disturbances.

On the first night, rioters looted shops, burned cars and torched a coronavirus testing station after the country's first curfew since World War II took effect late Saturday.

Toughest measures since start of pandemic

Violators of the 9 pm to 4:30 am curfew, which is set to last until at least February 10, face a 95 euro fine.

Exemptions are allowed, for example for people having to work, attend funerals or walk their dogs, on condition that they present a certificate.

The Netherlands was already under its toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, with bars and restaurants having closed in October, and schools and non-essential shops shut since December.

More than 13,500 people have died in the Netherlands since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the rate of new infections has been slowing, growing fears over new, more infectious strains of the virus prompted the government to announce the curfew.

