Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

Denmark has suspended use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine after several patients developed blood clots.

Advertising Read more

The Danish Health Agency said it was not certain the blood clots were linked to the vaccine, but was taking the decision as a precaution.

The country extended its recommendation for AstraZeneca's vaccine to be given to people over 65 less than a week ago, shortly after France also opened up access to people aged 65-74.

Several European countries, also including Germany, Italy and Austria, initially limited recommendation of the shot to under 65-year-olds due to efficacy concerns.

On Monday, Austria stopped administering a batch of vaccines produced by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory, after a 49-year-old nurse died of "serious clotting disorders" days after being immunised.

Four other European countries – Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxembourg – also suspended vaccinations of doses from the same batch, which was delivered to 17 countries and included one million vaccines.

A preliminary investigation by the European Medicines Agency found there was no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the death in Austria.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe