Cross-border workers protest against German Covid restrictions

Workers from France’s northern Moselle region are taking to the streets this Saturday to demonstrate against harsh cross-border health checks while commuting to Germany.

Advertising Read more

Since 2 March, workers who cross into Germany from Moselle have been asked to provide a negative Covid test carried out within the 48 hours prior to crossing the border.

Demonstrations against the measures have been organised this Saturday in anger over what is described as an "untenable situation".

According to some cross-border commuters, since the beginning of the month they are required to make an appointment with a medic every two days for a PCR test for Covid-19 to have the right to cross the border.

The situation has exasperated commuters who have to declare themselves every day when entering Germany.

According to one protester, "When once counts the tests, plus the app, to get to Germany, that adds for between 30 and 45 minutes every day just to get to your workplace."

The restrictions are also affecting parents who bring their children to schools across the border into Germany.

🇫🇷 🇩🇪 Communiqué de @christophearend et Andreas Jung, coprésidents du bureau de l’Assemblée parlementaire franco-allemande sur la situation à la frontière Sarre/Moselle. J’en reviens, je peux assurer que sur place les gens sont très inquiets à l’idée de contrôles à la frontière. pic.twitter.com/7KnzAdEdKj — Thomas Wieder (@ThomasWieder) February 28, 2021

Some 16,000 French workers make the journey into Germany every day.

Demonstrations are taking place at the Stiring-Wendel border-crossing this Saturday to demand the rigid measures be made more flexible, calling for the creation of a work certificate that would allow the flow between the two countries to be regulated.

According to German authorities, 12,674 new infections were reported within the 24 hours Friday to Saturday. That is 3,117 more than a week ago. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence rose further to 76.1, with the death toll now over 73,000.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe