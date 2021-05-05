European drugs regulator starts rolling review of Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab

The European Medicines Agency said it will start a real-time review of the Sinovac anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Europe's medicines regulator has confirmed it has started a real-time review of Sinovac's (SVA.O) Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the analysis will be based on initial results from animal and human trials that suggested the vaccine produces an immune response against the coronavirus.

Data on the jab - Covid-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated - will be assessed as they are made available to help European government's give the all-clear for its use.

This is the first Chinese vaccine the EMA is studying in real-time, and the fourth Covid-19 vaccine under such a review, including those from CureVac , Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) and Russia's Sputnik V.

Sinovac's vaccine has shown efficacy rates between 50 and 90 percent in different studies and is authorised for use in China, Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey.

The vaccine contains inactivated or dead versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to help the human body's immune system make antibodies.

Last month, Sinovac said its third production plant for its vaccine, branded CoronaVac in some regions, was ready and would double its annual capacity to 2 billion doses.

The firm said more than 200 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine have been delivered globally.

