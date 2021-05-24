EU meets to decide response to Belarus 'hijacking' of Ryanair plane

Ryanair flight FR4978 which was forced to divert to Minsk

EU leaders meet today to agree how to respond to the forced diversion to Belarus of a Ryanair plane bound for Lithuania on Sunday.

In France, foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian summoned the Belorus ambassador on Sunday following the incident.

Le Drian had tweeted earlier in the day that the act was unacceptable and called for a “firm and united response” from the EU.

The president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, is urging the EU to impose fresh economic sanctions on Belarus at Monday's meeting.

There are also calls for flights to or over Belarus to be banned

The EU described the incident as a ‘hijacking’ and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said "the outrageous and illegal behaviour... will have consequences".

The US state department called the forced diversion a “shocking act.”

Death penalty

Belarus forced the plane, which was heading to Vilnius from Athens, to land in Minsk in Belarus saying there might be a bomb on board.

When the plane landed, Belarus authorities arrested passenger Roman Protasevich, as Belarusian journalist and activist.

The aircraft was heading for Lithuania but still in Belarusian airspace when Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and diverted it to Minsk.

A witness told AFP that Protasevich told fellow passengers he would face the death penalty.

State media in Belarus said President Alexander Lukashenko had personally given the order for the move following the bomb alert, which turned out to be false.

The plane then went on to landed in Vilnius more than six hours after its scheduled arrival.

Since winning a disputed election last August, Lukashenko, has cracked down on dissenting voices.

Existing EU sanctions

Lukashenko, and dozens of Belarusian officials, are already under EU sanctions including travel bans and assets freezes, imposed in response to the repression on opponents.

Roman Protasevich is a former editor of Nexta, a media operation with a Telegram channel.

He left Belarus in 2019 to live in exile in Lithuania from where he covered the events of the 2020 presidential election.

He was charged with terrorism and inciting riots.

Tens of thousands of protesters thronged the capital Minsk for months last year, furious at Mr Lukashenko's declaration of victory, in a vote widely regarded as rigged.

Western leaders have backed Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the opposition leader who claimed victory in the election before she was forced to leave for Lithuania.

