Malta becomes first EU country to ban visitors not vaccinated against Covid

Tourists walk down to the sea in Zurrieq Valley, outside Zurrieq, Malta June 24, 2021.

Malta is closing its borders on 14 July to anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, following a spike in new cases, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

From Wednesday, July 14, anyone coming to Malta must be in possession of a recognised vaccination certificate: a Maltese certificate, a British certificate, or a European Union certificate," Fearne told reporters, effectively banning those who are not vaccinated.

"We will be the first EU country to do so, but we need to protect our society," Fearne said.

He was speaking on Friday after the small Mediterranean island saw a doubling of new cases of Covid-19 every day since Monday.

To date, tourists could come to Malta if they were fully vaccinated or could produce a negative PCR test. The only exception being British tourists who already needed to be fully vaccinated because of the prevalence of the Delta variant there.

Fearne said the recent spike in new cases had been among visitors who, while having produced a negative test before boarding the plane, were unvaccinated.

The majority of them were young people attending English language schools. Such schools will be ordered closed from Wednesday.

The minister said Malta only recognised vaccination certificates issued by the European Union and Britain.

He said the EU's so-called 'green certificate' currently certifies people who are fully vaccinated, or who test positive or have recovered from the virus.

"From Wednesday we will only recognise that part of the EU certificate about people being fully vaccinated," he said.

The only exception will be unvaccinated children aged between 5-12, who will be allowed into Malta if they have a negative test and are accompanied by fully vaccinated parents.

Malta has fully vaccinated 79 percent of its adult population and is looking to raise that figure to 85 percent.

Malta had several days when it had no new Covid-19 cases in June, but numbers have risen sharply this week, hitting 96 on Friday. The positivity rate has risen to 1.18 per 100 tests.

(with Reuters)

