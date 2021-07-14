EU to launch carbon neutrality plan, will ban petrol-powered cars by 2035

The legislation could ban the sale of new petrol-driven cars in the EU from 2035.

The European Union unveils a plan on Wednesday to meet its bold green pledge of carbon neutrality by 2050, at the risk of triggering an epic political clash over electric cars and fuel prices.

The dozen draft legal texts are intended to transform the European economy from fossil fuel dependency to one of net-zero emissions, low pollution and battery-powered transport.

Drawn up by the European Commission, the plan effectively bans the sale of new petrol-driven cars from 2035, one of the boldest moves against gas-guzzlers ever, and one that has already raised concerns in Paris and Berlin.

The proposals, to be announced by the European Commission's environment supremo Vice President Frans Timmermans, will also seek to breathe new life into the EU's flawed Emissions Trading System, the world's biggest carbon market, where industry pays for the right to pollute.

Once announced, the legislation will begin its passage through the EU's legislative system, probably against a background of high-stakes horse-trading in the European Parliament and among the bloc's 27 member states, egged on by industry lobbyists and environmental activists.

The jockeying has already begun, with powerful interests fighting hard to win special treatment -- or extra time -- before the constraints of a greener Europe come into force.

'Fireworks display over a rubbish dump'

Environmentalists will denounce the laws as not going far enough -- with Greenpeace already decrying "a fireworks display over a rubbish dump" if they go through as proposed.

Some corporations, meanwhile, are careful to say they would welcome some of the plans.

Bernard Looney, the CEO of energy giant BP says that "changes are necessary" and that his company will do its part.

Others fear resistance from the general public, even a continent-wide replay of the "yellow vests" protests that erupted in France when the government pushed through a new fuel tax in the name of protecting the environment.

The mammoth legislative push is officially known as the "Fit for 55" package, as its central aim is to align existing EU laws and targets with a 55 percent net emissions reduction by 2030.

The previous objective was a cut of at least 40 percent from 1990 levels.

Another pillar will be a carbon levy that will be paid by non-European companies at the bloc's external border to ensure dirtier imports aren't allowed an unfair advantage.

The levy will be called a "carbon border adjustment mechanism" and polluting companies importing goods into the EU will have to buy carbon permits, a move likely to antagonise EU trading partners like Russia, China and India.

Infighting, resistance, rebellion

There has been serious infighting at the European Commission as the final touches were being put on the proposals.

Especially sensitive were measures to impose sustainable and probably more expensive fuels in sectors such as transport, heating and cooling -- as well as construction.

Another big battle is expected over a measure to tax aviation fuel for intra-European flights. Tourist destinations such as Spain, Portugal and Greece will hope to have that proposal revised or dropped.

Eastern EU member states, such as Poland, which rely on coal, are also expected to resist tighter emissions reduction targets.

