Italy's Salvini slams migrant trial, Richard Gere to testify

Matteo Salvini, with his lawyer, on the first day of his trial in Palermo, Italy, on 23 October, 2021.

Italy's former interior minister and far-right leader Matteo Salvini went on trial Saturday for allegedly illegally blocking over 100 migrants in dire sanitary conditions from disembarking from a rescue ship in August 2019.

Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party who is known for an "Italians first" policy, is charged with kidnapping and abuse of office for using his position as interior minister to detain the 147 migrants at sea in August 2019.

The migrants were finally allowed to leave the vessel after six days, following an order by the prosecutor's office. A subsequent onboard inspection revealed serious overcrowding and dire sanitary conditions.

Civil party Open Arms, the Spanish NGO that operated the rescue vessel, had requested Gere as a witness, since he had boarded the ship in solidarity with the migrants before it docked at the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

The hearing was largely procedural and lasted less than three hours before Murgia set the next hearing for 17th of December.

Salvini, who was present in court, could face a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

"You tell me how serious a trial is where Richard Gere will come from Hollywood to testify about my nastiness," Salvini told journalists outside the courtroom.

"I hope it lasts as short a time as possible because there are more important things to take care of."

Salvini said he was protecting Italy with his "closed ports" policy aimed at stopping people attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.

He claimed the decision not to allow the ship to dock was not his alone, but agreed by the government, including by then-prime minister Conte.

Italy's Senate voted last year to strip Salvini of his parliamentary immunity, paving the way for the trial.

Ahead of the hearing, Salvini tweeted a photo of himself inside the courtroom, standing in front one of the cells used for some defendants.

"This is the courtroom of the Palermo prison. The trial wanted by the left and by the fans of illegal immigration begins: how much will it cost the Italian citizens?" he tweeted.

Open Arms' founder and director Oscar Camps said the trial was not politically motivated.

"Saving people isn't a crime, but an obligation not only by captains but by the entire state," Camps told journalists.

Open Arms added it plans to use the Salvini trial as a platform to criticise the EU’s migration policy. The NGO tweeted: "In the court dock with [Salvini] will also be the deadly migration policy of the [EU], which has caused and continues to cause thousands of innocent victims in the #Mediterranean."

(with AFP)

