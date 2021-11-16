EU set to impose sanctions on Russia's Wagner mercenary group

EU foreign ministers have agreed to draw up more sanctions on Russian mercenary group Wagner over its involvement in a string of conflict zones, specifically in Africa and the Middle East.

Speaking after Monday's meeting in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said consensus had been reached "to move forward in order to take restrictive measures against this group."

Sanction proposals will now be drafted by European Union experts and discussed further when foreign ministers meet again in December, he added.

The Wagner private military outfit, which Western capitals see as closely linked to the Kremlin, has been tied to conflicts in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East.

Wagner operations in Sahel

EU member France has been spearheading the moves to target Wagner.

Paris fiercely opposes a reported deal between the group and Mali's military junta to send 1,000 contractors to fight jihadists operating in the country.

In 2020, the EU blacklisted Wagner's alleged financier Yevgeny Prigozhin - a close ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin - over the group's involvement in Libya.

The Kremlin denies it has ties to the mercenary firm.

In addition to targeting Wagner, France also pushed EU counterparts to move forward on sanctioning Mali's military leadership in the wake of their coup.

Borrell said foreign ministers agreed to set up a legal framework that would allow Brussels to target those blocking the promised transition back to civilian rule.

