New rules come into force across the UK as Omicron flares up

New restrictions are to come into force across Britain on Monday, as Omicron variant cases surge. These include working from home and mandatory vaccine passports in certain venues. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement earlier in the week was met with angry reactions from the businesses and the general public.

Johnson said at a briefing that as the rate of Omicron cases was doubling every two to three days, it was "the proportionate and the responsible thing to move to Plan B in England".

As part of a raft of measures, the government is reintroducing advice to work at home from Monday, the prime minister said.

Covid vaccine passports will be introduced in England for the first time, as of Wednesday.

These will be required "for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather", Johnson said.

The devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales have already brought in similar measures.

The government is also making it a legal requirement to wear masks in "most public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas", he said.

Johnson said that it was becoming increasingly clear that the Omicron variant is spreading much quicker than the previously dominant Delta variant and "we can't yet assume Omicron is less severe than previous variants".

Scandal in parliament

Nearly 600 cases of the Omicron variant have been formally detected in the UK, and it is estimated that there are around 45,000 Covid infections per day on average.

"We just have to respond today in the way that we are," he said, while insisting the new measures do not amount to a lockdown and people can continue with Christmas parties and children's events such as Nativity plays.

The prime minister stressed the importance of people taking up vaccines and the booster doses now being offered.

Johnson unveiled the stringent measures while facing public anger over video footage of his aides joking about an alleged illicit Christmas party at Downing Street during last year's Covid lockdown.

The leaked footage appears to contradict more than a week of denials by Johnson and his ministers that dozens of staff had attended an evening-long gathering on December 18, 2020.

Johnson apologised and his adviser Allegra Stratton resigned on Wednesday.

The embattled leader, facing calls for his resignation from some opposition politicians during a raucous parliamentary questions session, vowed "disciplinary action" would be taken if the investigation found rules had been broken.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused... and I apologise for the impression that it gives."

Businesses disappointed

Meanwhile, Britain's beleaguered hospitality and finance sectors lamented Thursday the impact of new health measures over Christmas.

"These fresh restrictions will be a disappointment to businesses in the Square Mile," said Catherine McGuinness, policy chair of the City of London Corporation.

"Christmas has been cancelled for many City shops, restaurants, pubs and other businesses that rely on footfall from workers in nearby offices."

The once-bustling City, where office workers had begun returning to desks, will be slammed by the reintroduction of official advice to work from home.

The Corporation – which runs London's Square Mile or historic financial district – called on the government for a "clear roadmap" back to normality.

Pubs, traditionally filled over the festive season with Christmas revellers, are already reeling from Covid lockdowns that were lifted earlier this year.

"Make no mistake, this is a huge blow for our sector as it further undermines consumer confidence and is devastating for pubs based near offices and in town centres," said Emma McClarkin, head of the British Beer and Pub Association.

The government "will need to look at providing support" to compensate for lost "vital revenues over the Christmas period", she added, but noted most pubs were too small to require Covid passports.

The Night Time Industries Association also sounded the alarm.

"The pre-Christmas period is absolutely crucial for our sector," said NTIA boss Michael Kill, adding the measures will have a "devastating impact" on an industry "already so bruised" by the pandemic.

