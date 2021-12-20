UK Foreign Secretary takes over Brexit talks with EU as chief negotiator Frost resigns

David Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister and former Brexit negotiator, sent his resignation letter late Saturday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed foreign minister Liz Tuss to lead talks with Europe after the resignation of the Brexit minister David Frost sent shockwaves through the already troubled London administration.

Advertising Read more

In a statement released by Downing Street on Sunday, "Foreign Secretary Truss will take on the EU negotiating brief -- including the knotty issue of Northern Ireland's relationship with Brussels -- with immediate effect."

The reshuffle came a day after David Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister and former Brexit negotiator, brought forward his resignation in a letter to the prime minister late Saturday.

Frost's move came after The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that he had handed in his resignation a week ago, but had agreed to wait until January before leaving his post.

In his resignation letter, Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote over coronavirus restrictions and the stunning loss of a 23,000-majority seat in a recent by-election.

That was partly blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and aides had held parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.

Pleased to be taking on responsibility for the EU negotiations and wider relationship with the excellent Chris Heaton-Harris @chhcalling.



Thanks to @morton_wendy for her great work and wishing her the best @transportgovuk👇 pic.twitter.com/kOatXh09Op — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 19, 2021

Running out of time

The by-election loss for Johnson's Conservatives intensified speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently came second in a poll of most popular ministers held by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by the grassroot Tories who could end up deciding Johnson's replacement.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday that Frost was "an outstanding public servant", adding: "I do understand his reasons, he's a principled man, you know, principled people do resign from the government."

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party Angela Rayner said the resignation demonstrated "a government in total chaos".

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen warned Johnson was "running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government.

Turning point

In his resignation letter Frost told Johnson: "I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy.

"We also need to learn to live with Covid and I know that is your instinct too," he added, in apparent reference to the new measures introduced by the government last week.

"I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere," he added.

The series of crises engulfing Johnson have seen him garner increasingly negative coverage in Britain's right-wing press, normally favourable to his leadership and his party.

56-year-old Frost was appointed as Johnson's so-called EU "sherpa" shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe