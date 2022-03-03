Live updates: France says Russia's attack signals 'new era' for Europe with tough days to come

Ukraine crisis

A picture of a monitor taken in a media control room in Paris on March 2, 2022, shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaking from the Elysee Palace during a televised address.

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that the worst phase of Russia's war on Ukraine could still be ahead with key Ukrainian cities at risk of encirclement by Russian forces. His comments come a day after a televised address by French President Emmanuel Macron who said he would continue speaking with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to persuade him to stop the war in Ukraine.

"I have chosen to remain in contact with President Putin for as long as I can, and for as long is necessary, to unstintingly seek to convince him to renounce violence... and to prevent the contagion and spreading of the conflict," Macron said on television on Wednesday evening, a Ukrainian flag visible behind him.

But he warned: "The days to come will likely be harder and harder."

This sentiment was echoed by Jean Yves Le Drian, France's foreign minister, who suggested that Russia will look to besiege cities after its initial expectations of a quick victory were scuppered by Ukrainian resistance.

"The Russians entered Ukraine looking for a blitzkrieg, a fast advance that would allow Russia to control Ukraine," Le Drian told France 2 TV on Thursday morning.

"It was not the case, due to the exemplary, courageous and strong resistance from the Ukrainians."

A picture shows damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on March 2, 2022. AFP - SERGEY BOBOK

Le Drian recalled past Russian tactics in the war in Syria and also against separatists in the region of Chechnya.

"The Russians are used to this - remember Aleppo, Grozny. This could be very grave. The disaster continues and Russia's despicable aggression continues."

The comments come as France is preparing to present a ceasefire motion at the UN Security Council later on Thursday.

"We must impose a ceasefire, at least a humanitarian one," Le Drian told the press. "We will not negotiate under terror," he said, adding that Russia was "isolating itself completely from the world and no-one trusts what the country says".

The French foreign ministry has also called on French residents in Russia to leave the country as soon as possible.

Not at war with Russia

On the diplomatic front, Macron has repeatedly spoken to Putin to try to avert conflict, and sought in vain to broker a summit between the Russian leader and US President Joe Biden.

He has also spoken to Putin on two occasions since the invasion was launched on 24 February.

In a 90-minute phone conversation on Monday, he asked the Russian leader to stop attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, and secure major roadways, in particular the road from the south of Kyiv.

"We are not at war with Russia," Macron said.

"We are aware of everything that links us to this great European people, the Russian people who sacrificed so much in World War II."

He also reached out to Russians who had protested against the war in Ukraine, hundreds of whom have been arrested.

"We are today by the side of all Russians who refuse that an unworthy war should be waged in their name and have the spirit of responsibility and the courage to defend peace."

New era for Europe

But Macron also hailed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has remained in Kyiv despite the bombardment as "the face of honour, of liberty and of bravery".

Macron said that Europe had entered a "new era" with the invasion, and would need to boost investment in its defences and energy independence.

He said the war was a throwback to "another age" and motivated by a "revisionist spirit" that was reminiscent of "the darkest hours of empires past".

Nobody in Europe had wanted war, Macron said. Instead, he said, "Putin, alone and deliberately, chose this war".

Macron confirmed that he would host a summit on 10 and 11 March of EU leaders at the Chateau of Versailles outside Paris which would be devoted to European energy independence and European defence.

"Our European defence needs to pass a new stage.... We can no longer depend on others and notably on Russian gas to move around, heat ourselves up and make our factories work," Macron said.

