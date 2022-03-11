EU leaders rebuff Ukraine's hopes for fast-track accession to the bloc

Ukraine - EU summit

Emmanuel Macron talks to Portugal's PM Antonio Costa at the Versailles summit. European leaders are divided over fast-tracking Ukraine's bid to join EU

EU leaders have ruled out Ukraine's appeal to quickly gain membership of the bloc, as they met in Versailles to address the fallout of Russia's invasion of its pro-Brussels neighbour. The western leaders agreed, however, to deepen relations with Kyiv.

The 27 EU countries acknowledged Russia's invasion of its neighbour on 24 February marked a "tectonic shift in European history" and vowed to boost their military might and "strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership" with Kyiv.

But despite a swell of support in the EU for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal to swiftly join the EU was rebuffed by France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to "send a strong signal in this period to Ukraine and to the Ukrainians" of solidarity.

But he also warned "we must be vigilant" and said he did not believe it was possible to "open an accession procedure with a country at war".

Ukraine officially asked to join the EU on 28 February.

"What's important is that Ukraine has asked to be member of the EU... There is no fast-track procedure to become a member," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"I want to focus on what can we do for Volodymyr Zelensky tonight, tomorrow, and EU accession of Ukraine is something for the long-term – if at all," Rutte stressed.

Former eastern bloc countries Hungary, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and notably Poland – which has seen 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees pour over its border – have called for a stronger signal towards EU membership.

There are those "who think that .. Ukrainians are fighting for their lives and (deserve) a strong political message ... and those who are still debating the procedures," Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said.

Part of European family

A joint statement from the EU leaders released early on Friday, said the European Council has "acted swiftly" and invited the European Commission to submit its opinion on Ukraine’s application for membership "in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Treaties".

This could take up to 18 months to complete.

"Pending this and without delay, we will further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path. Ukraine belongs to our European family," the statement said,

Macron said it "unfair" to "close the door and say never" to the possibility of Ukraine joining the EU.

Stalemate

Leaders were meeting on Thursday shortly after talks in Turkey between Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, made no progress.

Macron, who has held several phone calls with Vladimir Putin in recent weeks, said he would continue to talk with Moscow but was pessimistic of a breakthrough.

"I do not see a diplomatic solution in the next few hours or the next few days," he told reporters on Thursday. "But we will speak again with President Putin in the next few days, try to see if things move on either side, and we will therefore continue to remain strongly engaged."

More than 2.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring states to flee Russian attacks.

The French president described the Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol as a "shameful and amoral act of war".

Increasing independence

On Friday, leaders will try to advance on ways Europe can gain independence in highly sensitive sectors, including semiconductors, food production and, notably, defence.

Collective security in the EU is primarily handled by the US-led NATO alliance, but France, the EU's biggest military power, is seeking an enhanced role for the bloc.

Since Russia's invasion of its pro-EU neighbour, bloc members have approved a total of half a billion euros in defence aid to Ukraine.

Berlin dramatically broke with long-standing doctrine when it announced it will plough 100 billion euros into national defence.

In view of the challenges, "we must resolutely invest more and better in defence capabilities and innovative technologies", the leaders were expected to say.

