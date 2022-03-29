France and other EU countries call on citizens not to join Ukraine's fight against Russia

Foreign fighters in Ukraine

A fighter from the UK poses at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, as he and other volunteers get ready to depart towards the front line in the east of the country, 5 March 2022.

Seven European Union countries, including France, have urged their citizens to refrain from joining the Ukrainian military resistance against Russia’s invading troops.

The justice ministers of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Belgium said in a statement Monday that they "have unanimously discouraged Europeans from joining" the ranks of voluntary fighters heading to the war in Ukraine, following an appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After Russian invaded Ukraine on 24 February, Zelensky invited foreigners to join an "International Legion" that would fight alongside Ukrainians.

On 6 March the Ukrainian foreign ministry said around 20,000 foreigners – mostly Europeans - had answered the call.

"We obviously discourage people to travel to a war zone," said French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the 27-member European Union.

"To my knowledge, there have been very few departures from France that could be confirmed," he said, adding that some have been caught on the border, and convinced to turn around.

He aid France is keeping an eye on those who use firearms professionally, like police or military.

The Ukrainian foreign legion's only requirement to join is military or firearms experience, according to representatives of a website that is helping organise the effort.

"Intelligence services are working on groups that could be interested,” he added.

(with AFP)

