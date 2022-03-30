EU nations expel dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying

DIPLOMATIC TENSIONS

A man passes by the Russian consulate painted with Ukrainian flag colours, in Maastricht, the Netherlands, on 1 March, 2022.

European Union countries Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic are throwing out dozens of Russian diplomats, some suspected of spying.

Forty-three embassy staff were given notices to leave on Tuesday in a coordinated move directly linked to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian ambassadors in several countries issued angry statements in response, while the Kremlin said Europe could expect to see a retaliation.

"Counter-measures will be taken in relation to all unfriendly measures against Russian foreign institutions,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the country's RIA news agency.

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said 21 diplomats from Russia’s embassy in Brussels and consulate in Antwerp had two weeks to leave, accusing them of spying and posing threats to national security.

While Wilmes told lawmakers that diplomatic channels would, however, remain open, Russia’s ambassador to Belgium said the "completely unfounded" expulsions would deal a serious blow to Russian-Belgian relations.

Belgium’s move was made in tandem with the Netherlands, which said it was kicking out 17 Russian diplomats considered to be “secretly active” intelligence officers.

Moscow described the expulsions as proof that Hague had no interest “in maintaining normal diplomatic channels of communication”.

“The Dutch have outdone themselves in their desire to ‘hit’ the Russian embassy in a more painful way,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

Blow to Russian intelligence

Meanwhile Ireland’s Foreign Ministry said four “senior officials” from Russia’s embassy in Dublin had been ordered to leave for engaging in activities in contravention of “international standards of diplomatic behaviour”.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said that one diplomat in the Russian embassy in Prague, later identified as the deputy ambassador, had been given 72 hours to leave.

“Together with our allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU,” the ministry tweeted.

Ireland’s Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, said the expulsions were made "working with other countries”, adding it had not been possible to get the whole EU 27 “working on the same sort of agenda”.

Moves by the EU follow those of the United States, which earlier this month expelled 12 Russian diplomats based in New York who it deemed to be “intelligence operatives”.

Last week Poland, which borders Ukraine, expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage.

Both the EU and the United States have slapped Russia with several rounds of sanctions designed to strike Russia’s economy.

Moscow now views the EU, US and allies including Japan, Britain and Australia to be “hostile” countries.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the largest attack on a European nation since World War II.

