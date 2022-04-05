Ferrero recalls Kinder products on suspicion of salmonella contamination

FOOD SAFETY

Ferrero is voluntarily recalling some batches of Kinder surprise, Mini Eggs and Schoko-Bons

Ferrero is recalling batches of Belgian-made Kinder chocolate products in France because of a potential link to cases of salmonella.

The Italian group said in a statement Monday: "Ferrero is collaborating with public authorities on a 'potential link' with reported cases of salmonella."

"None of our Kinder products placed on the French market have tested positive for salmonella, we have not received any complaints from consumers," it added.

Ferrero France is however "voluntarily" recalling a series of products manufactured in Belgium.

The recall, coming just two weeks before Easter, reportedly involves the equivalent of hundreds of tonnes of chocolate.

The following Kinder products have been affected by the salmonella scare: Kinder Surprise 20g (by one, by three, by four and by six) and 100g with expiry dates between the end of June 2022 and the end of October 2022;

20g (by one, by three, by four and by six) and 100g with expiry dates between the end of June 2022 and the end of October 2022; Kinder Schoko-Bons with expiry dates between the end of April and the end of August 2022;

with expiry dates between the end of April and the end of August 2022; Kinder Mini Eggs with expiry dates between the end of April and the end of August;

with expiry dates between the end of April and the end of August; Kinder Happy Moments, Kinder Mix: 193g, Basket 150g, Plush 133g, Bucket 198g, with expiry dates at the end of August 2022.

Products also withdrawn in UK and Belgium

In Belgium, the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) on Monday called on consumers not to consume these products "following a series of outbreaks of Salmonella reported in various Member States". However, no cases have been confirmed in the country.

The UK authorities reported a recall on Saturday for the same reason.

Ferrero advises customers not to consume the product, to keep it and to contact its consumer support team on 08 00 65 36 53 and at contact.fr@ferrero.com.

