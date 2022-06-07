UK's Boris Johnson clings on with slight margin after vote of no confidence

British politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened his cabinet on Tuesday, vowing to "get on with the job" after surviving a confidence vote of Conservative MPs that has left his leadership severely weakened.

Johnson claimed that Monday evening's dramatic ballot, which saw 211 Tory party lawmakers support him remaining prime minister but 148 vote against, was a "decisive result".

"Today, I pledge to continue delivering," Johnson said before Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

"We are on the side of hard-working British people, and we are going to get on with the job."

The vote was brought after a string of scandals that have seen the Conservative party's reputation take a hit.

Chief among them was the "Partygate" controversy over which saw Johnson's staff organise social events during Covid lockdown at Downing Street. The scandal caused public outrage and saw him become the first serving UK prime minister to have broken the law.

Refusal to resign

Johnson, 57, needed the backing of 180 of the 359 Conservatives MPs to survive the vote. Defeat would have meant the end to his time as party leader and prime minister.

Most of Johnson's cabinet publicly backed him in the secret ballot, but more than 40 percent of the parliamentary party did not.

In previous Tory confidence ballots, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May scored better than Johnson yet despite narrowly winning their votes, both ultimately resigned after deciding that their premierships were terminally damaged.

Under current party rules he cannot be challenged again for a year, which leaves little time for any new leader to emerge before the next general election due by 2024.

Tories have lost several once-safe seats in by-elections, scored dismally in recent local elections and are expected to lose two upcoming by-elections later this month.

High profile appearances

Rival parties sought to capitalise on Monday's vote. The smaller opposition Liberal Democrats urged rebels to resign from their party and sit as independents while Johnson remained leader.

However, Conservative MPs who voted against him were highly unlikely to take up the suggestion and appeared to be biding their time.

"This is far from a conclusive result -- it's not a defeat, but it's not a win," said Tory lawmaker Tobias Ellwood, who has been calling for Johnson to resign since February.

Johnson wants to move on with a series of speeches, policy announcements and high-profile appearances on the world stage this month.

That includes plans for a joint speech with finance minister Rishi Sunak to tackle a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

He is expected to head to Rwanda for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, then go to Germany and Spain for G7 and NATO summits.

