EU lawmakers gather for major vote on climate legislation

ENVIRONMENT - POLITICS

A year ago the European Commission signed off on its “Fit for 55” package to slash net greenhouse emissions, and Wednesday’s vote will help determine whether the EU’s actions on climate can match its words.

The European Parliament is on Wednesday voting on measures crucial to reducing emissions within the bloc by 55 percent this decade.

Advertising Read more

MEPs will vote on eight proposals to confirm the parliament’s position for negotiations with EU countries on final legislation to slash emissions faster.

A year ago the European Commission signed off on its “Fit for 55” package to slash net greenhouse emissions, and Wednesday’s vote will help determine whether the EU’s actions on climate can match its words.

The EU hopes "Fit for 55" will allow it to become the world’s first carbon neutral continent by 2050.

The legislation is designed to completely overhaul the way Europeans insulate their homes, manage land and waste and produce materials such as steel and cement.

Divisions

There is, however, disagreement among EU members over how the cost of the measures should be shared.

Lawmakers, who divided on many of the proposals, will consider hundreds of amendments that could either increase or weaken the impact of the EU's climate policies.

One proposal represents the biggest overhaul of the EU carbon market since its launch in 2005, Reuters reported, while another would effectively ban new combustion engine car sales.

A tight vote is also expected on the EU's world-first plan to impose a CO2 levy on imports of carbon-intensive goods such as steel and cement.

MEPs in the 27-country bloc – the world’s third-largest economy – are facing stiff industry pushback from carmakers, steelmakers and chemical manufacturers.

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe